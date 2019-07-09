Edited Since 1963
At the June 24 Livermore City Council meeting, councilmembers unanimously voted to introduce an ordinance to establish a city-wide ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including electronic devices and any fluids that can be used to deliver nicotine in an aerosolized or vaporized form. Adults as well as youth will be affected.
Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) trustees advanced three significant building projects to provide more space for mushrooming enrollment in the schools.
Kudos to the Livermore City Council for moving forward with an ordinance to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including electronic devices and any fluids that can be used to deliver nicotine in an aerosolized or vaporized form.
In the current debate regarding the “downtown plan,” I am reminded that years ago we almost lost Lizzie Fountain. Years ago, when Livermore had one fountain (our family favorite Lizzie Fountain), the city was considering paving it over(!) and adding more retail space. Apparently, the idea was that we were going to have a new fountain by the flagpole, and no longer needed Lizzie Fountain.
Modifications to a Cemex mining permit near Livermore’s southwest side in the vicinity of Isabel Avenue will be the subject of a modified environmental impact report (EIR) prepared by Alameda County.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a $3.5 billion budget for FY 2019-20 that is balanced and closes a $60.4 million funding gap without significant reductions to services or staff.
Children enjoy summer fun at Dublin’s Family Campout at Emerald Glen Park on June 29-30. Dublin’s popular trio of Family Campouts continue on July 13-14, at Alamo Creek Park; and August 3-4, at Schaefer Ranch Park. To register or learn more, …
