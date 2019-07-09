  • Welcome!
News

B Corp Companies - Using Business As a Force for Good

At its second Wine Country Luncheon on June 27, the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce addressed the theme, “B Corp Businesses — a Force for Good.” Around 140 people attended the event held at the Robert Livermore Community Center.
  • icon Posted: July 04

Politics

Democratic Debate Watch Party to Be Held in Dublin

Swalwell for America and the Tri-Valley Democratic Club will host a debate watch party in support of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Congressman Eric Swalwell. Supporters will gather to watch Swalwell participate in the Democratic National Committee’s first 2020 presidential debate on June 27. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at IBEW Local 595 Hall, 6250 Village Parkway, Dublin.
  • icon Posted: June 27

Editorials

Ban on Nicotine Devices

Kudos to the Livermore City Council for moving forward with an ordinance to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including electronic devices and any fluids that can be used to deliver nicotine in an aerosolized or vaporized form.

  • icon Posted: July 04

Mailbox

Livermore Downtown

In the current debate regarding the “downtown plan,” I am reminded that years ago we almost lost Lizzie Fountain. Years ago, when Livermore had one fountain (our family favorite Lizzie Fountain), the city was considering paving it over(!) and adding more retail space. Apparently, the idea was that we were going to have a new fountain by the flagpole, and no longer needed Lizzie Fountain.

  • icon Posted: July 04

Sports

<p>Gillian Cumti sliced 6 seconds from her 25 yard butterfly.</p>

Pleasanton Valley Club Swimming

Pleasanton Valley Club won against the Livermore Tennis Club, 1082 to 715.
  • icon Posted: July 04

Culture

<p>LunaFish</p>

Tuesday Tunes Goes Back to the 60's with LunaFish

The popular LunaFish is the fifth offering of “Tuesday Tunes” on July 9th. Each Tuesday through August 13 at 6:45 pm, the Livermore Cultural Arts Council (LCAC) brings family-friendly free entertainment to the Shea Homes Stage in the Livermore Plaza adjacent to the Bankhead Theater. Shea Homes is also the major sponsor of Tuesday Tunes.
  • icon Posted: July 04

Tech/Environment

County Takes EIR Comments on Mining Near Isabel Avenue

Modifications to a Cemex mining permit near Livermore’s southwest side in the vicinity of Isabel Avenue will be the subject of a modified environmental impact report (EIR) prepared by Alameda County.

  • icon Posted: July 04

Community

<p>Pictured is 15 year-old cello soloist Alexander Canicosa Miles.</p>

Symphony School Outreach Concerts

Over 1,800 students in grades K-5 experienced a live symphony orchestra this spring when the Livermore-Amador Symphony performed at school assemblies. Thirty volunteers presented concerts at Dougherty and Frederiksen Elementary Schools in Dublin and Hearst and Mohr Elementary Schools in Pleasanton. Music Director Lara Webber conducted. The orchestra’s harpist brought her instrument to share with the students. High school student and cellist Alexander Canicosa-Miles, a winner of the Livermore-Amador Symphony’s 2018-2019 Competition for Young Musicians, joined the orchestra as well. In addition to classical music, selections included the Star Spangled Banner and Star Wars—The Force Be With You, music guaranteed to delight the young audiences.
  • icon Posted: July 04

Regional & California News

County Final Budget Closes Funding Gap, As Officials Warn of Potential for Recession

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a $3.5 billion budget for FY 2019-20 that is balanced and closes a $60.4 million funding gap without significant reductions to services or staff.

  • icon Posted: July 04

Calendar

Featured Events

Gallery

Children enjoy summer fun at Dublin’s Family Campout at Emerald Glen Park on June 29-30. Dublin’s popular trio of Family Campouts continue on July 13-14, at Alamo Creek Park; and August 3-4, at Schaefer Ranch Park. To register or learn more, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/784/Family-Campout. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)  

Dublin Family Campouts Launch in Emerald Glen Park

Pet of the Week

