American Legion Post 237

Pleasanton Amer. Leg. Post 237 located at 301 Main St. is looking for few good veterans to join us. We meet the second Tuesday of each month at 1900 hr. or consider joining us for coffee/donuts every Saturday 0700-0830. All veterans all welcome to join us at coffee. You qualify to attend if you served. Come and meet other veterans and you will hear and see nothing has changed since you were discharged. We enjoy new faces and guarantee you will enjoy being around veterans. Please consider coming and joining your comrades, because there still fun to be around. Lock and Load. Ready on the right ready on the left. Visit our post at americanlegionpost237@comcast.net