American Legion Post 47 in Livermore is looking for veterans in the Livermore area who are interested in performing community service for young people and promoting veterans affairs. Interested veterans will meet with other like-minded veterans for camaraderie and support of veterans' causes. The American Legion is the largest federally chartered veterans organization that is the veterans lobby and voice to congress. The Livermore American Legion Post 47 meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 PM at the Veterans Memorial Building, 522 South L Street, Livermore. Enter the building from the ramp on the 5th Street side. For more information go to http://www.calegion.org/ or contact Bill Bergmann at calegion.post47@gmail.com or (925) 443-2330 or Roy Warner at 925-449-6048.