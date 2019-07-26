Asbury United Methodist Church 4743 East Avenue, Livermore. A Reconciling Church, where all are welcomed. Sunday Worship time is at 10:00 a.m. Children’s and youth groups Sunday School during worship services and Sunday evening Middle School and High School Youth Groups. Children are welcome at all services, childcare in the nursery. Dine & Dawdle Dinner at 6pm and Asbury Players Readers Theater at 7pm will present one time only “The Sleuth Slayer” Thursday, July 25. This clever, silly spook of traditional British murder mystery will keep you laughing long after you leave the Fellowship Hall. Play Date in the Park, Friday, July 26, 10am at Almond Avenue Park, located at 1555 Almond Avenue. Caregivers Support Group will meet August 10, 10:30 to noon in the Fireside Room. This group meets the Second Saturday of each Month. If you are caring for a spouse, a parent, a friend, a neighbor, please consider attending the group. This group is open to people in the community. For more information, contact the church office at 925-447-1950. For more information about other opportunities visit our website at www.asburylive.org or call 925-447-1950. Asbury UMC can also be found on Facebook at “Asbury UMC Livermore.