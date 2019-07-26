  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

Asbury United Methodist Church

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:00 am | Updated: 3:48 pm, Thu Jul 25, 2019.

Asbury United Methodist Church

Asbury United Methodist Church 4743 East Avenue, Livermore. A Reconciling Church, where all are welcomed. Sunday Worship time is at 10:00 a.m.  Children’s and youth groups Sunday School during worship services and Sunday evening Middle School and High School Youth Groups. Children are welcome at all services,  childcare in the nursery. Dine & Dawdle Dinner at 6pm and Asbury Players Readers Theater at 7pm will present one time only “The Sleuth Slayer”  Thursday, July 25. This clever, silly spook of traditional British murder mystery will keep you laughing long after you leave the Fellowship Hall. Play Date in the Park, Friday, July 26, 10am at Almond Avenue Park, located at 1555 Almond Avenue.   Caregivers Support Group will meet August 10, 10:30 to noon in the Fireside Room.  This group meets the Second Saturday of each Month.  If you are caring for a spouse, a parent, a friend, a neighbor, please consider attending the group.  This group is open to people in the community. For more information, contact the church office at 925-447-1950. For more information about other opportunities visit our website at www.asburylive.org or call 925-447-1950.  Asbury UMC can also be found on Facebook at “Asbury UMC Livermore.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

More about

More about

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:00 am. Updated: 3:48 pm. | Tags: ,

Calendar

Featured Events

Gallery

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered their time, accepting donations at multiple locations, including Big Lots on Las Positas Road. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)

Stuff the Cruiser Benefits Livermore Students in Need

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered the…

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]