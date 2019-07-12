“Notice to Readers: California law requires that contractors taking jobs that total $500 or more (labor and/or materials) be licensed by the Contractors State License Board. State law also requires that contractors include their license numbers on all advertising. Check your contractor’s status at www.cslb.ca.gov or (800)321-CSLB (2752). Unlicensed persons taking jobs less than $500 must state in their advertisements that they are not licensed by the Contractors State License Board.”
Edited Since 1963
Pleasanton and Sunol