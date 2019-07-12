  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 12, 2019

Notice to Readers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am

Notice to Readers

“Notice to Readers: California law requires that contractors taking jobs that total $500 or more (labor and/or materials) be licensed by the Contractors State License Board. State law also requires that contractors include their license numbers on all advertising. Check your contractor’s status at www.cslb.ca.gov or (800)321-CSLB (2752). Unlicensed persons taking jobs less than $500 must state in their advertisements that they are not licensed by the Contractors State License Board.”

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am.

Calendar

Featured Events

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]