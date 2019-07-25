Community Resources for Independent Living (CRIL) offers services to help people with disabilities and supports them to live independently and participate in their community for as long as they are willing and able to do so. CRIL maintains offices in Hayward, Fremont and Livermore to provide information and referrals and provide community education at senior centers and affordable housing complexes to residents of Southern Alameda County. The Tri-Valley office is located at 3311 Pacific Avenue, Livermore 94550 and can be reached by phone at (925) 371-1531, by FAX at (925) 373-5034 or by e-mail at abril.tamayo@cril-online.org. All services are free.