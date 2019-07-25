  • Welcome!
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 25, 2019

Community Resources for Independent Living (CRIL)

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019

Community Resources for Independent Living (CRIL)

Community Resources for Independent Living (CRIL) offers services to help people with disabilities and supports them to live independently and participate in their community for as long as they are willing and able to do so. CRIL maintains offices in Hayward, Fremont and Livermore to provide information and referrals and provide community education at senior centers and affordable housing complexes to residents of Southern Alameda County. The Tri-Valley office is located at 3311 Pacific Avenue, Livermore 94550 and can be reached by phone at (925) 371-1531, by FAX at (925) 373-5034 or by e-mail at abril.tamayo@cril-online.org. All services are free.

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered their time, accepting donations at multiple locations, including Big Lots on Las Positas Road. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)

Stuff the Cruiser Benefits Livermore Students in Need

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered the…

