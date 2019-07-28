Congregation Beth Emek, Center for Jewish Learning, Prayer and Community in the Tri-Valley. 3400 Nevada Court, Pleasanton. Information 931-1055. Rabbi Dr. Laurence Milder, www.bethemek.org.
Edited Since 1963
Pleasanton and Sunol
Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:00 am | Updated: 3:03 pm, Thu Jul 25, 2019.
Congregation Beth Emek, Center for Jewish Learning, Prayer and Community in the Tri-Valley. 3400 Nevada Court, Pleasanton. Information 931-1055. Rabbi Dr. Laurence Milder, www.bethemek.org.
Posted in Bulletins on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:00 am. Updated: 3:03 pm. | Tags:
Man on the Moon, an interactive exhibit at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, is open through August 25th. A reception, marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, took place on July 20th. Livermore resident Ken Ball, created the exhibi…
© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]