Consumer and Family Empowerment in Mental Health Care, Monday 8/05/19, 7:00pm to 8:30pm Livermore Public Library, 1188 South Livermore Ave., Community Room B, Livermore. NAMI Tri-Valley will host managers of two programs that are a part of Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services. Khatera Tamplen is with the Office of Consumer Empowerment and will address "What is mental health peer support and what does the research on it show?" Rosa Warder is with the Office of Family Empowerment and will speak about the importance of family members in mental health care, and advocating for loved ones. NAMI Tri-Valley is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For further information, go to www.nami-trivalley.org, or contact Marsha @ 925-980-5331.