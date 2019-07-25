Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Jose Maria Amador, Pleasanton Chapter. The local Jose Maria Amador chapter meets on the second Saturday of the month from September to May, with a short business meeting and a program. DAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. For more information, please visit https://josemaria.californiadar.org/ or contact Debbie Janes at jmadar.regent@gmail.com.