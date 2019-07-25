DBE Daughters of the British Empire, John McLaren’s Roses of Britain Chapter in the Tri-Valley meets at 11:00 a.m. on the 3rd Thursday of every month at Castlewood Country Club. DBE was founded in 1909 and is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization made up of women of British or British Commonwealth heritage and ancestry with a focus on charity and fellowship. Those interested in helping with “the cause," enjoying social activities, and forming long-lasting friendships, contact Edith Caponigro at 925-998-3500 or Jenny Whitehouse at 925-621-8946 for additional information.
Edited Since 1963
Pleasanton and Sunol