Docents for the Livermore HistoryMobile. Volunteers interested in Livermore history and/or like working with children (mostly 3rd graders) are needed. Mission is to teach children the history of Livermore and instill in them a sense of pride in the city. There will be training. Time commitment could be as little as a few days a year. There are usually have 3 docents at each school. If interested, call Nancy Mulligan, 925-443-3076 or E-mail n.mulligan@comcast.net.
Edited Since 1963
Pleasanton and Sunol