Dress a Girl Around the World, an invitation to make simple dresses for girls in third world countries. Meetings are once a month. The next meeting is Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall, Corner of 3rd and Maple St., Livermore. Bring sewing machine or serger, iron, ironing board, scissors, along with helping hands. (Those planning to stay all day should bring a bag lunch.) Always accepting cheerful cotton fabric donations. Those who can’t make the Sew-Fest but would like to sew, arrange for kits that can be sews at home. Questions? Suzanne Beck, 925-352-8447 or suzbeck@yahoo.com