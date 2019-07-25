Ethos California

Ethos 1010 Murrieta Blvd., Suite B, Livermore. Free and confidential services related to pregnancy include guidance and referrals, baby clothing, and diapers. Call (925) 449-5887 for an appointment.
Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019
Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered the…
