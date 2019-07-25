The Fifth Annual Hope 100 Golf Marathon accepting player registrations. Join Hope Hospice for a fun and challenging day where you will be among an exclusive group of passionate golfers completing 100 holes in one day, all for a great cause! The event takes place September 30 at Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton. Each golfer commits to raising $2,500, with net proceeds benefiting Hope's patient care and grief support programs in the East Bay and Tri-Valley areas. You can pay your own $2,500 entry fee directly, or encourage friends and family to collectively support you and cover the fee. Register at hope100golfmarathon.com. For registration questions or sponsorship inquiries, contact the Hope Hospice Development Department at (925) 829-8770.