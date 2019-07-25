Learn Scottish country dancing in Livermore

Scottish country dancing in Livermore. Enjoy the lively reels and jigs and graceful strathspeys that are the traditional social dance of Scotland. Make new friends and have fun while you exercise. Join us Mondays 8:00 to 10:00 pm at the Livermore Veteran’s Hall, 522 South L Street, Livermore. No prior dance experience or partner required. We welcome new dancers at any time. Call Margaret Ward at (925) 449-5932 or Sheena MacQueen at (925) 784-3662 for more information.
