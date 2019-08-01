FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 559606
The following person(s) doing business as: Green Valley Landscape & Maintenance, 1751 4th St, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Samuel R. Fernandez, 1751 4th ST, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Samuel R. Fernandez, , Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 24, 2019. Expires May24, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4585. Published July 18, 25, Aug 1, 8, 2019.