STATEMENT OF WITHDRAWAL
OF PARTNERSHIP OPERATING
UNDER FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 547159
The following person(s) has/have withdrawn as a general partner(s) from the partnership operating under the fictitious business name: Ms. Carmen’s Kinder Casa, 860 Herman Ave, Suite# 102, Livermore, CA, 94551. The full name(s) and residence address(es) of the withdrawing partner(s): Vicente S. Meneses, 6364 Altamar Circle, Livermore, CA 94551. Registrants:
/s/: Vicente Meneses, Partner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on Jul 24, 2019. The Independent Legal No. 4594 Published Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019.