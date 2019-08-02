Livermore Community Blood Drive: Friday, August 16, 12-6:00 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue. Every single day, Bay Area hospitals need over 300 units of blood to keep sick and injured patients alive. Please come donate, bring a friend or family member to the drive and give the gift of life to our friends and neighbors who need it. Register at www.redcrossblood.org and use ASBURY925 as the Sponsor Code, or call Thomas Petty at 925-980-8164 for more information.
