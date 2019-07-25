Livermore Lions Club meets for dinner every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 pm at Emil Villa's Restaurant, 3064 Pacific Ave. in Livermore. Lions are the world's largest service organization. Livermore Lions support the needs within the community and state, the nation and the world. Funds provided to support the homeless, the fire victims, and the hurricane and earthquakes victims. Charities include: Canine Companions, Blind Centers, and the Ear of the Lion. Check out our website (livermorelionsclub) for up-coming projects and events. All are welcome to meetings and to participate in activities.