Livermore Military Families, a support group for families in Livermore who have a loved one serving in the Military, is intended to be a safe place for family members to come and share their experiences and concerns with others who understand what they are going through. All family members are welcome to attend meetings. Meetings on the 3rd Thursday of each month at the Livermore Veterans Memorial Building, 522 South L Street from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, call Tami Jenkins, 925-784-5014 or email livermoremilitaryfamilies@yahoo.