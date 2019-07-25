Livermore Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 7265, seeking returning Veterans from foreign conflicts who are interested in staying engaged with other Veterans and their families. The VFW is one of the strongest Veterans organizations in America but is in serious decline because of lack of membership. Meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month with a light dinner social at 6:00pm followed by a business meeting at 7:00pm at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 522 So. L. St. (corner of So. L & 5th Street-enter on 5th St.). For more information contact Commander Hank Jean: 480-585-8970 or Service Officer Ron Gillette: 925-443-4444.