Master Gardener talks

Master Gardeners talks, Demonstration Garden, 3575 Greenville Rd., Livermore . trained Master Gardeners are on site at to answer question and give tours of the garden 9:30am-11:30am on the second Saturday of the month; talks on seasonally appropriate topics. All Talks are 10 am- 11 on the second Saturday of the Month Mar-Nov. Aug. 10 Soil- why does it matter so much; Sept. 14 Firescaping in a Suburban environment; Oct. 12 Propagation: Seed Saving; Nov. 9 MG Plant Favorites- Winter interest
