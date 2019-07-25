Our Savior Lutheran Ministries, 1385 S. Livermore Avenue, Livermore. 9 a.m. worship (semiformal); 10:30 a.m. adult Bible study/Sunday school. For information, call 925-447-1246.
Posted: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 12:00 am | Updated: 12:17 pm, Fri Jul 19, 2019.
