Pleasanton Military Families is a Pleasanton based support group for those who have a loved one serving in the Military. The group gathers at 7:00 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to share concerns, fears, and to celebrate the joys that are experienced. There is no better support than being surrounded by others who know what you are going through. Three times per year, the group collects supplies and sends care packages to the troops. Contact PMFSG.ca@gmail.com for the location of the next meeting.