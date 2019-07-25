Sons in Retirement (SIR) Tri-Valley

Sons in Retirement (SIR) is a social group of retired men who join together to better enjoy their leisure time. Activities include golf, bridge, photography, travel, fishing, biking, wine tasting, and technology. The Tri-Valley Branch serves men living in Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore, and San Ramon. The group meets for lunch on the first Thursday of each month at the San Ramon Golf Club, 9430 Fircrest Lane, San Ramon. Please read more about the Tri-Valley SIR at www.trivalleysir.org and the Statewide SIR at www.sirinc.org/. For information or to attend a meeting, call Carl Churilo, 925-967-8177.
Edited Since 1963
Pleasanton and Sunol