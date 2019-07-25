  • Welcome!
The Independent

July 25, 2019

5th Annual Matthew Yount Memorial Scholarship 3-Stick Golf Tournament

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am

5th Annual Matthew Yount Memorial Scholarship 3-Stick Golf Tournament

5th Annual Matthew Yount Memorial Scholarship 3-Stick Golf Tournament-Hosted by Pleasanton Lions Club: August 9, 2019 at Pleasanton Golf Center located in the Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave. Check-in at 2:30pm.,  Shotgun Start at 3pm.  All skill levels welcome.  Following golf, guests will enjoy beverages & Cabana Dave's barbecue dinner in the pavilion, silent auction, raffle & closest to the pin contest Admission Cost- $ 85: Golf, beverage, and dinner  $ 50: Student Price or $40 Dinner Only. Sponsorship opportunities available also- Large Banner $1000 or Individual Hole Sponsorship for $200. For more information or to reserve your spot contact Greg Yount at yountbz@yahoo.com or call (925) 730-3874. Tournament Proceeds will benefit scholarships to students at each of the three Pleasanton high schools and Cal Poly SLO with annual study abroad scholarships.

Posted in on Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am. Updated: 1:28 pm.

