5th Annual Matthew Yount Memorial Scholarship 3-Stick Golf Tournament-Hosted by Pleasanton Lions Club: August 9, 2019 at Pleasanton Golf Center located in the Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave. Check-in at 2:30pm., Shotgun Start at 3pm. All skill levels welcome. Following golf, guests will enjoy beverages & Cabana Dave's barbecue dinner in the pavilion, silent auction, raffle & closest to the pin contest Admission Cost- $ 85: Golf, beverage, and dinner $ 50: Student Price or $40 Dinner Only. Sponsorship opportunities available also- Large Banner $1000 or Individual Hole Sponsorship for $200. For more information or to reserve your spot contact Greg Yount at yountbz@yahoo.com or call (925) 730-3874. Tournament Proceeds will benefit scholarships to students at each of the three Pleasanton high schools and Cal Poly SLO with annual study abroad scholarships.