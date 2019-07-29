Tri-Valley Church of Christ, clothing donation

Tri-Valley Church of Christ, gives away clothing and other items every Monday 10-12. Donations are also accepted on Mondays between 10-12. 4481 E. Avenue, Livermore.
Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:00 am | Updated: 3:30 pm, Thu Jul 25, 2019.
Tri-Valley Church of Christ, gives away clothing and other items every Monday 10-12. Donations are also accepted on Mondays between 10-12. 4481 E. Avenue, Livermore.
Man on the Moon, an interactive exhibit at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, is open through August 25th. A reception, marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, took place on July 20th. Livermore resident Ken Ball created the exhibit…
