Tri-Valley Haven - Individual Counseling & Group Therapy Openings, For over forty years, Tri-Valley Haven, a non-profit agency, has provided shelter and counseling for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, and their children in the Tri-Valley. The Haven provides free, professional individual and group therapy for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and poverty. For more information on Tri-Valley Haven’s Support Groups and Individual Counseling, please call: (925) 449-5845.
