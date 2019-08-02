  • Welcome!
Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:00 am | Updated: 12:18 pm, Thu Aug 1, 2019.

Tri-Valley Republican Women Federated,  A “Silver Award Club”.  Meets  August 8, 2019. Speaker: Scott Bennett will talk about  "SHELL GAME: A Military Whistleblower’s Report to Congress”. Beeb’s Sports Bar and Grill Banquet Room,  915 Clubhouse Drive, Livermore; (925) 455-7070. Social time 6 p.m. meeting 6:45 p.m.  Reservations due by August 6, 2019.Call: Jo Molz: Cell / Text: 925-367-6155  include all names and a phone # or email:  rjm911@sbcglobal.net. Members $30, guests $35. www.trivalleyrepublicanwomenfederated.org

