Valley Children's Museum, a community based, non profit, children's museum for children 3 to 10 years old, offering fun and educational STEAM based play activities. Located in Emerald Glen Park, Dublin, off Gleason Dr. Open Thursdays 4 to 8 pm during Dublin Farmer's Market & third Saturday of the month. Volunteer opportunities for teens and seniors. For more info visit http://www.valleychildrensmuseum.org or contact Linda Spencer, 925-683-4741 or linda@valleychildrensmuseum.org
