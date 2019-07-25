Wednesday Night Run with Sunrise Mountain Sports, every Wednesday night (rain or shine) at 6:30PM. Start/End Location: Sunrise Mountain Sports 2184 First Street Livermore. The run/walk will start at 6:30PM, but come hang with us around 6PM to socialize/warm-up/change. There are a variety of distances starting at 2 miles and they go up to 9 miles. The most popular is the 3.5 mile course (that does have two water fountains along its route). Dogs, kids, and people of all paces are welcome. More information located on Sunrise's Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/237597100263100/