Well Community Outreach Center ministry provides meats, canned and dry goods, toiletries, and school supplies (only available prior to the start of the school year). Those with an immediate need or who would like to donate nonperishable food items, call the office at (925) 479-1414 to begin the process. Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Thursday 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Pick up by appointment only. The Outreach Center will be open every 4th Saturday to distribute bags from Fresh and Easy Market and Sprouts. This will be on a first come first serve basis between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2333 Nissen Drive, Livermore.