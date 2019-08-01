Celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the City of Pleasanton on Friday, August 2nd from 3:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. in the downtown.
Family friendly activities include touch-a-truck, cake walk, and corn hole tournament. The first 1000 will receive a Meadowlark dairy treat in a signature 125th Anniversary Cup.
Members of the City Council will be on hand to help hand out birthday cake and sing happy birthday,.
In honor of Pleasanton's Birthday, Public Eye will be rocking the Concert in the Park stage from 5:30 p.m to 9:00 p.m with high energy rock & roll hits. Sponsor booths and fun activities will bring the entire community together to commemorate the city’s history, heritage and hometown spirit.
There are a few activities leading up to the August 2 celebration:
Thursday, August 1 Pleasanton Movies in the Park, Spider-Man Into The Spider Verse. Movie begins at dusk at Amador Valley Community Park
Friday, August 2 Pleasanton Senior Center Celebration 12:30pm-2:00pm: cake, lemonade and games to celebrate www.cityofpleasantonca.gov/gov/depts/cs/senior/default.asp
Friday, August 2 Museum on Main re-opens after a summer of renovations with a new permanent exhibit “Growing Pleasanton”, and a special exhibit “Pleasanton 125” from August 2 through the end of the year. www.museumonmain.org
Pleasanton was incorporated in 1894, just a few years after the Central Pacific Railroad route through Pleasanton was completed. Ranchers and thoroughbred horse breeders were attracted to the favorable climate and abundance of water, and were soon followed by dairy farms, hop fields and vineyards.
Hopyard Road came from the hop industry. Displays with information about the dairy industry can be seen at the Alviso Adobe Park.