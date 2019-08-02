Backpacks Sought

Gene Morgan Insurance Agency is once again gearing up for the school year by hosting a backpack and school supply drive for local students in need. The insurance agency is collecting new and gently used backpacks and school supplies at their downtown Livermore office located at 2020 Fourth Street.
In addition to backpacks, school supplies such as glue sticks, notebook paper, pencils, rulers, calculators, binders, crayons, lunch boxes, etc. are needed. The office is open 9 am- 5pm. Contact Michelle to arrange for a drop-off after hours. The deadline for donations is Friday, August 9th.