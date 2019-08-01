Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC (LLNS) is now accepting applications for its annual Community Gift Program for 2019.
Established in 2008, the LLNS Community Gift Program provides annual awards to support nonprofit organizations addressing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education, community service and philanthropic needs of local and surrounding communities.
This year the LLNS Board of Governors has authorized an increase of $50,000 to the program funding, which will now provide up to $150,000 to Nonprofit California educational institutions, IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) organizations and government agencies serving Alameda, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties. Gifts will be awarded in amounts from $1,000 to $10,000.
In 2018, the Community Gift Program received 67 applications for grants. Forty applications were selected for awards, the majority of which served children in the Tri-Valley area, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties, with a focus on literacy, cultural arts and science, technology, engineering and math education. Other recipients focus their charitable efforts toward children, families, senior citizens and individuals in need of assistance.
All organizations interested in applying to the LLNS Community Gift Program must submit a gift application to LLNS by Friday, Aug. 16. To be eligible, organizations must be sustainable and financially viable and accountable for spending and program results. All applicants will be notified of the outcome of their proposal by Oct. 1.
More information on LLNS and its Community Gift Program is available at www.llnsllc.com. For an application, go to http://www.llnsllc.com/communityGiving/llnsgift.asp.