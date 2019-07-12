Game Introduces LARPD Parks to People

Get ready to get in the game this July with LARPD, Agents of Discovery® and Parks Make Life Better!® Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month. Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the role local parks and recreation, such as LARPD, play in conservation, health and wellness, and social equity efforts in communities all across the country. To celebrate Parks and Recreation Month, LARPD has teamed up with Agents of Discovery® and California Parks and Recreation Society to offer a new way for the community to experience parks for the month of July.

Agents of Discovery® is an educational tech platform and app that uses the latest in augmented-reality to get youth and their families active and engaged with the world around them! Players assume the role of a secret “Agent” on a “Mission” as they complete site-specific, geo-triggered Challenges. Think Pokemon GO, but much safer and more educational.The goal of the Parks Make Life Better!® branding campaign is to raise awareness of the benefits of parks and recreation throughout California and to raise the status of parks and recreation as an essential community service.