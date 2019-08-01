Las Positas College (LPC) students will soon see the literal fruits of their labor manifest in additional funding for LPC's Viticulture and Winery Technology programs. The college's Campus Hill Winery has earned its Viticulture and Enology Foundation license. The license, confirmed in May, allows wine made by LPC students to be sold to the general public onsite, as well as in local restaurants and wine stores.
LPC's Viticulture and Winery Technology programs prepare students for transfer to 4-year colleges and universities and for careers in the wine industry through degree and certificate pathways. Students are provided with the education and training needed for career advancement and to gain entry-level positions in the field. The program, which has been offered since 2004, originally provided students real world experience at local wineries, but the hands-on portion was brought onsite when LPC added its own vineyard in 2007.
Campus Hill Winery's red wine, South Slope Field Blend-2017, won gold and Best of Show/Double Gold in the amateur category at the 2019 Alameda County Fair wine competition. The new licensure will allow the winery to join with commercial cellars in future competitions.
LPC's Fall 2019 harvest could be released with white and rosé wines as early as Spring 2020, with a red wine likely available in Fall 2020. Future students interested in learning more about LPC's variety of classes, including World Wines, Introduction to Enology, and Winery Operations, which teaches students how to make wine, should visit, www.laspositascollege.edu/vwt/.