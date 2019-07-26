  • Welcome!
Lions Club Had Busy June

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am

June was a busy month for the Livermore Lions Club. On June 2, the club started with a very big event, "2019 Citizen of the Year." President Ben Barrientos and the club's board voted unanimously to give the award to The Independent for 2 main reasons. First off, the topic for this year's Lions Speakers Contest was "Freedom of the Press--What does it Mean?" Secondly, this newspaper always does a great job of covering Tri-Valley news, as well as local schools and sports events.

The "2019 Citizen of the Year" was awarded to Mrs. Joan Seppala, the founder and publisher of The Independent, at a dinner attended by 200 at the Poppy Ridge Golf Club. Included in the program were 2 winners of the Speakers Contest who spoke about how important it is to have a free press. They were Sachi Uppal and Chris Gonzalez, a recent graduate of Granada High School. At the end of the dinner the Lions Club presented Joan with a big birthday cake to celebrate her 80th birthday.

Posted in on Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am.

