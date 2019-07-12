eWaste Direct Diverts from Landfills

Husband and wife team, Angie and Joe Nelson, founded eWaste Direct, Inc. on Earth Day in 2008. This green business was created to divert electronic waste from landfills, offering multiple services to businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
Initially, the Nelsons focused on collecting broken and retired electronics from businesses and selling the materials to various scrap recyclers. However, they soon realized that instead of selling the electronics to vendors to be destroyed for commodities, they could list marketable items for resale on eBay. The business took off and over the years has managed to consistently evolve and increase profit.