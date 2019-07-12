  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 12, 2019

eWaste Direct Diverts from Landfills

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am

eWaste Direct Diverts from Landfills

Husband and wife team, Angie and Joe Nelson, founded eWaste Direct, Inc. on Earth Day in 2008. This green business was created to divert electronic waste from landfills, offering multiple services to businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Initially, the Nelsons focused on collecting broken and retired electronics from businesses and selling the materials to various scrap recyclers. However, they soon realized that instead of selling the electronics to vendors to be destroyed for commodities, they could list marketable items for resale on eBay. The business took off and over the years has managed to consistently evolve and increase profit.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

  • Print

Posted in , on Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am.

Calendar

Featured Events

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]