The Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF), a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of science and multidisciplinary research initiatives at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, has hired Sally Allen as its new Executive Director. Allen, a seasoned project manager and former foundation program officer and consultant, has more than 20 years’ experience in the philanthropic, nonprofit and public sectors.
“The board of directors is thrilled to have Sally Allen as the Foundation’s first employee and Executive Director,” said Dona Crawford, President. “Her knowledge of philanthropy, specifically foundations and program development, will help LLF immensely. We’ve already had three very successful years with programs like Girls Who Code, and our summer internships for college students, as well as the start of two new research partnerships in climate change and ALS. Now, Sally’s expertise will help us expand our research impact even further–as well as help us create programs that inspire the next generation of scientists.”
Prior to joining LLF, Allen served as an independent consultant providing grant writing and business development support to private and nonprofit organizations, including Code Write Draw. She served as a program officer for The James Irvine Foundation, where she managed more than $20 million in grants and program development. For nearly seven years she worked for the City and County of San Francisco, as a project manager and analyst. A resident of Danville, she also served as president and vice president of the Sycamore Valley Elementary School Shark Fund.
Allen has a MA in Education Administration and Policy Analysis and a BA in Public Policy from Stanford University. While at Stanford, she served as a Stanford-in-Government Fellow for the California Department of Education in Sacramento and in the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, DC.
“The opportunities ahead are tremendous,” said Allen. “I look forward to partnering with the Lab, our community and constituents to advance the research initiatives and programs that can and will change the world.”
The Livermore Lab Foundation is an IRS recognized nonprofit organization. Working closely with Crawford and the board of directors, Allen will pursue both public and private grant funding, as well as leverage the ability for individuals and corporations to support educational programs and laboratory initiatives. For more information on the Livermore Lab Foundation visit www.livermorelabfoundation.org