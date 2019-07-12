UNCLE Announces Personnel Changes

UNCLE Credit Union announced Karl Goin has joined the organization as Vice President, Marketing and Fidela Hernandez has been promoted to Vice President, Operations. Responsible for overseeing the marketing team, Karl will provide strategic direction to strengthen brand awareness and member engagement, drive membership and build market opportunities through key community partnerships. In her new role, Fidela will focus on optimizing work flow productivity and resource management, while ensuring compliance with organizational standards and promoting operational excellence.
Before joining UNCLE Credit Union, Karl served as Vice President of Marketing for a $3 billion credit union from 2015 to 2018. And from 2011 to 2015, he served as the organization’s Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Marketing. Karl’s background also includes working for advertising agencies such as Wayfinder Response Marketing, where he served well-recognized brands like McKesson and a Fortune 50 bank. Karl has earned multiple ADDY® and CUNA Diamond Awards for campaigns that effectively blend digital and traditional elements to craft an emotional connection, inspire action and propel the brand forward.