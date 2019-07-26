Vericool Recognized for Recycling Efforts

Vericool not only gives materials a second chance, they also give people a second chance. Companies are often unwilling to hire individuals who were formerly incarcerated or gang members, making it hard for them to find jobs and increasing the likelihood they’ll be rearrested. Vericool CEO Darrell Jobe, who dropped out of school in eighth grade and was in and out of juvenile detention and jail himself, got a second chance at age 23 and is determined to give former prisoners the same opportunity. Roughly 15% of Vericool’s team are second chance employees that now have steady jobs, mentorship and hope, and Vericool is working on growing this program.