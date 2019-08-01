The Livermore Knights of Columbus partnered with the Las Positas College Veterans First Program to sponsor a luncheon on the last day of the annual “Operation Gateway – A Veteran’s Transition to Success”. The Operation Gateway program provides orientation and training on education and career planning for young veterans returning to civilian life. The annual luncheon brought together the students, staff, local veterans and representatives of other local veterans support organizations. Over 80 attendees were able to share stories and network over the traditional BBQ fare and desserts provided by the Knights.
Veterans First Coordinator and Livermore Knight, Todd Steffan led a panel discussion with alumni veterans to talk about their experiences, the programs and great opportunities available to the new student veterans as they look ahead to the next stage of their careers.