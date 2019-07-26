Got your head in the clouds? Dreaming of a new best friend? He’s here at Valley Humane ready to meet you! Cirrus is a 6 month old male small mixed breed. He and his brother Stratus are daydreaming of their forever homes. Could yours be the silver lining for these furry boys? Cirrus and Stratus have been neutered and microchipped. Meet Cirrus at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society/E. King)