Spencer is quite the little gentlemen. This dapper dog is polite and housebroken; he knows how to use a dog door and sleeps well through the night. The proper gent he is, he’s not one for being cuddled or held. Spencer is estimated to be three years old and has been neutered and microchipped. Meet Spencer at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am–4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society/D. Alberts)