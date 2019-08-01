The Salvation Army is holding school supply drives at approximately 3,000 locations across the country. In the Bay area media market, there are 13 Walmart locations participating.
Walmart shoppers online and in-store will receive a list of suggested supplies to help fill Salvation Army collection bins or vehicles during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event. The goal is to provide new school supplies to children in need of a fresh start to the school year.
How Donate in person at any of the locations below or go online. A full list of registries and locations can be found through the following link: tsastuffthebus.org
Saturday, August 3, 2019; from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 4501 Rosewood Dr., Pleasanton; 3112 Santa Rita Rd., Pleasanton.