As of July 1, Drivers For Survivors has expanded its service area to East Alameda County, and is in need of many more volunteer-companion drivers. The nonprofit is requesting volunteers for Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton region — as well as for the greater East Bay Area.
Drivers For Survivors provides free transportation service and supportive companionship for ambulatory cancer patients, from suspicious findings through completion of treatments. Now in its 7th year, Drivers For Survivors has supported more than 500 cancer patients, and provided over 18,000 rides.
Volunteer-companion drivers are greatly needed. Drivers are only required to meet a minimum of providing one ride every three months of their choosing. (More is welcomed.)
To provide rides, become an area ambassador, or volunteer in another capacity, visit driversforsurvivors.org, email volunteer@driversforsurvivors.org, or call (510) 579-0535.