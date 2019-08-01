Gerry Beaudin, Pleasanton’s community development director, has been appointed to serve as assistant city manager for the city of Alameda. During Gerry’s four years of service with Pleasanton, he has led numerous community projects, including updating the Downtown Specific Plan, construction of the expansion of Workday’s headquarters, and advancing the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone project.
In addition, Gerry implemented strategic planning objectives to enhance the City’s customer service process by streamlining the development review process, introducing new technologies to improve service delivery, and developing more predictable zoning standards for property owners.
“Pleasanton has benefited from some outstanding projects under Gerry’s leadership, but his internal organizational accomplishments have been equally impressive,” said Nelson Fialho, city manager. “Gerry will make an excellent assistant city manager, and we wish him much success.”
Beaudin’s last day with the City will be August 9. The recruitment process for his replacement will begin shortly, and is anticipated to take three to six months.