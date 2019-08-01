Chabot and Las Positas Colleges have been named two of 70 colleges throughout California to receive grants from the Improving Online CTE Pathways program developed by California Community Colleges' California Virtual Campus - Online Education Initiative.
LPC’s grant, totaling $177,187, will be allocated to develop a fully online Supervisory Management certificate of achievement, provide for faculty professional development, and fund course accessibility coordination.
“Receiving this grant allows us to create six additional online certificate programs that lead to jobs in high demand in the Bay Area and that pay a living wage,” said Dr. Stacy Thompson, Vice President of Academic Services.
It's estimated that one-third of students in the California Community Colleges system now take at least one class online.
"Not every student can study in a traditional classroom setting,” said Dr. Kristina Whalen, Vice President of Academic Services. “Disabilities that make it difficult to attend classes on campus, lack of transportation, childcare issues, demands at home, and work schedules have traditionally prevented students from enrolling in college. The more opportunities we provide for students to study when and where they can, the more students we'll be able to serve.”
LPC's grant project began July 1 and will run through June 30, 2020.