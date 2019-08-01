The City of Pleasanton Youth and Teen Program is hosting an end-of-summer Middle School Pool Party on Friday, August 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Dolores Bengston Aquatic Center, 4455 Black Ave.
The event, open to students in or entering middle school, provides youths with a fun opportunity to engage with peers, swim and play games.
Registration is $15 and includes admission, supervision, pizza, beverages and the chance to win raffle prizes.
To register, visit www.pleasantonfun.com (enter course code 14338), call (925) 931-5340, or visit the Recreation Office at 200 Old Bernal Ave.